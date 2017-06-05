Put $1 billion Ohio tax giveaway in budget crosshairs: Thomas Suddes

To help balance the budget in the face of declining state revenues, Ohio lawmakers should eliminate a recently enacted small business tax break that's costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars a year, writes Thomas Suddes. To help balance the budget in the face of declining state revenues, Ohio lawmakers should eliminate a recently enacted small business tax break that's costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars a year, writes Thomas Suddes.

