Prosecutor: police shooting in traffic stop clearly murder
A prosecutor has told Ohio jurors that evidence will show that the 2015 police shooting of a black unarmed motorist was clearly murder, while the defense attorney says the white officer shot to "stop the threat." Attorney Stewart Mathews for Ray Tensing said in his opening statement Thursday that the former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter feared for his life as Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop.
