Prosecutor: Police shooting in traffic stop "clearly" murder

Ray Tensing, center, speaks to his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, before opening statements in Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life.

