Prosecutor: Police shooting in traffi...

Prosecutor: Police shooting in traffic stop "clearly" murder

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Ray Tensing, center, speaks to his defense attorney Stewart Mathews, right, before opening statements in Tensing's retrial Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. During opening statements in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial, prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid told Ohio jurors that evidence will show the 2015 shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose was clearly murder, while Mathews said Tensing feared for his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police search for man accused of trafficking To... 8 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 2
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) 21 hr CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
News Encouraging news on the opioid front: Phillip M... Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... Jun 6 Elise R Gingerich 1
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax Jun 5 every troll here ... 2
News Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo... Jun 4 Casket People 7
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,728 • Total comments across all topics: 281,624,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC