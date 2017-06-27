Prosecutor not saying yet if he'll tr...

Prosecutor not saying yet if he'll try cop for 3rd time

13 hrs ago

An Ohio prosecutor says he's delaying comment on the case of a white police officer whose trial following the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist ended last week with a hung jury for the second time. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has not said whether he'll try the case for a third time but plans to comment the week of July 10. A mistrial has been declared twice in the murder and voluntary manslaughter case of Ray Tensing, who was a University of Cincinnati police officer when he shot Sam DuBose following a 2015 traffic stop.

