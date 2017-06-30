President Donald Trump speaks at the Department of Energy in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017.
President Donald Trump, center, standing with from left, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Vice President Mike Pence, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, speaks at the Department of Energy in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2017. less President Donald Trump, center, standing with from left, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Vice President Mike Pence, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, ... more The five-member commission that oversees natural gas pipelines and other energy projects is down to a single commissioner as one of the panel's two remaining members steps down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|7 hr
|Faguely1
|39
|Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ...
|20 hr
|huntcoyotes
|38
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Fri
|Big Johnson
|8
|RPT-"Hammer, hammer, hammer": Canada lobbies U....
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method
|Thu
|Reality Speaks
|2
|ECOT looks to legislators, TV ads and Ohio Supr...
|Thu
|Big Johnson
|2
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Wed
|ohiogoat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC