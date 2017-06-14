Potential jurors asked opinions in Ohio cop's murder retrial
In this Nov. 11, 2016, file photo, former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing, center, leaves court during jury deliberations in his murder trial in Cincinnati. Attorneys are expected to start questioning prospective jurors Tuesday, May 30, 2017, for the murder retrial of Tensing, a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in Cincinnati.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|20 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax
|Mon
|every troll here ...
|2
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|Sun
|whoooooo
|8
|Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo...
|Sun
|Casket People
|7
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Jun 1
|whooooo
|4
|Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape
|May 31
|Daren Meddock
|1
|White House first discussed Bergdahl prisoner e... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|95
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC