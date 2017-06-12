Police searching for Westwood armed bank robbery suspect
According to police, around 1 p.m. the suspect entered Emery Credit Union in the 5000 block of Glenncrossing Way and displayed a firearm to the teller demanding cash. He's described as a black male, 20 to 30 years of age, approximately 6'1" and 170 pounds, wearing a tan soft brim hat, dark blue sweatshirt with a pink breast cancer logo displayed on the chest area, blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a white hospital mask.
