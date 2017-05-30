Payday lenders still soaking Ohioans ...

Payday lenders still soaking Ohioans as reform bill languishes: Thomas Suddes

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A woman enters an All American Check Cashing location in Brandon, Mississippi on May 12. The prior day, the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance issued an order revoking 75 licenses held by All American, one of the state's largest payday lenders, ordering an immediate stop to new loans. The company must pay fines of $1.58 million and refunds to at least 700 customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo... 7 hr EMMETT TILL 6
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... Thu whooooo 4
BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax Jun 1 Lighton 1
News Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape May 31 Daren Meddock 1
News White House first discussed Bergdahl prisoner e... (Jun '14) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 95
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 7
News Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin... May 31 whooooo 5
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC