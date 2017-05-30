Payday lenders still soaking Ohioans as reform bill languishes: Thomas Suddes

A woman enters an All American Check Cashing location in Brandon, Mississippi on May 12. The prior day, the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance issued an order revoking 75 licenses held by All American, one of the state's largest payday lenders, ordering an immediate stop to new loans. The company must pay fines of $1.58 million and refunds to at least 700 customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.