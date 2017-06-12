Patrol: Failure to yield cause of many Ohio crashes
Motorists that don't yield for other vehicles with the right-of-way cause far too many crashes in Ohio each year. Crashes caused by this violation, known as failure to yield or FTY, rose in 2016 in fact, it was a primary cause in nearly one in five crashes in Ohio.
