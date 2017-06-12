Patrol: Failure to yield cause of man...

Patrol: Failure to yield cause of many Ohio crashes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Peak Of Ohio

Motorists that don't yield for other vehicles with the right-of-way cause far too many crashes in Ohio each year. Crashes caused by this violation, known as failure to yield or FTY, rose in 2016 in fact, it was a primary cause in nearly one in five crashes in Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peak Of Ohio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 9 hr Christsharian Dee... 1
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside 10 hr They cannot kill ... 2
News Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10) 12 hr Don 194
News The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs 12 hr Campfire song 2
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 13 hr Kept by the county 19
News Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13) Sun Backroom healthcare 148
News Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo... Sat Solarman 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,868,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC