Ohio's Lieutenant Governor Reveals Sons' Opioid Addictions
Ohio's lieutenant governor revealed Thursday that her two sons have struggled with opioid addiction, adding her family to the thousands affected by the nation's prescription painkiller and heroin epidemic. "Like many Ohioans, my family is struggling with addiction, and the opiate crisis has, you know, it's come in my front door," Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax
|3 hr
|every troll here ...
|2
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|whoooooo
|8
|Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo...
|23 hr
|Casket People
|7
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Jun 1
|whooooo
|4
|Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape
|May 31
|Daren Meddock
|1
|White House first discussed Bergdahl prisoner e... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|95
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|May 31
|whooooo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC