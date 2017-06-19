Ohio woman reunited with lost tortois...

Ohio woman reunited with lost tortoise after two-week search

16 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

In this June 2017 photo, Kathie Heisinger poses with her desert tortoise Otis after they were reunited in Sebring, Ohio. Otis' surprising trek around northeast Ohio has ended happily for its owner, whose two-week search for her beloved tortoise, in a twist of fate, quite possibly saved her sister's life.

Chicago, IL

