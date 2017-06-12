Ohio woman found guilty in death of badly abused 4-year-old
A judge in Toledo has told a woman found guilty of aggravated murder in the death of a badly abused 4-year-old girl that she hopes the woman "will die in prison." The Blade reports 25-year-old Bridgett White entered an Alford plea on Thursday, which means she doesn't admit to the charge but acknowledges there's evidence to convict her.
