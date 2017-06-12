Ohio woman found guilty in death of b...

Ohio woman found guilty in death of badly abused 4-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

A judge in Toledo has told a woman found guilty of aggravated murder in the death of a badly abused 4-year-old girl that she hopes the woman "will die in prison." The Blade reports 25-year-old Bridgett White entered an Alford plea on Thursday, which means she doesn't admit to the charge but acknowledges there's evidence to convict her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 14 hr vwo 10
News The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs Jun 13 Allen 1
News No more art, music and gym tests just to grade ... Jun 13 Trump Is Your POTUS 8
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... Jun 12 whooooooooooooooooo 3
News Columbus to sue landlords on lead-paint hazards Jun 12 Reality Speaks 3
News Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 7
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... Jun 9 Las Cruces Retiree 81
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC