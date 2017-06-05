Ohio woman faces charge for taping 11...

Ohio woman faces charge for taping 11-year-old son to chair

Authorities say an Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming. Thirty-two-year-old Susan Malysa, of Boardman Township, remains jailed after a court appearance Tuesday for felony child endangering.

