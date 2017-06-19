Ohio wind turbine setback rule may be changed in budget bill
State Sen. Cliff Hite, a Findlay Republican whose 11-county district contains some of the best wind in Ohio, this week said that he is submitting an amendment to the Senate's final version of state budget bill that should enable the industry to return to the state. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.
