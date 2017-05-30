Ohio Will Receive Its First LGBT Civi...

Ohio Will Receive Its First LGBT Civil Rights Historical Marker in Cleveland

17 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

The LGBT Community Center in Greater Cleveland is the first to receive a LGBT civil rights historical marker in Ohio. A community center on Cleveland's east side will be the first in Ohio to receive a LGBT civil rights historical marker.

Chicago, IL

