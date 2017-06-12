Ohio teen rescues 4-year-old on first day as a lifeguard
An Ohio teenager has rescued a 4-year-old boy on his first day on the job as a lifesaver. Jack Viglianco says he was 20 minutes into his shift at a Lakewood swimming pool Thursday when he heard the boy calling for help.
