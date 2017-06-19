Ohio superintendent charged with gross sexual imposition
Authorities say a central Ohio school superintendent has been charged with a sex crime involving a 10-year-old girl. The Springfield News-Sun reports the Indian Lake Local Schools has placed 52-year-old Patrick O'Donnell on paid leave after he was arrested by Washington Township police Monday and charged with gross sexual imposition.
