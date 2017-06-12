Ohio State LGBTQ students talk coming out and the adversity that follows

June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month, a celebration each year that honors a series of riots and protests standing up to unfair treatment of the LGBTQ community in 1969 known as the Stonewall riots a days-long incidence of street protests in response to a police raid of the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, widely held as the launch of the national LGBT rights movement. June was first recognized as gay and lesbian pride month in 2000 under President Bill Clinton and was adjusted in 2009 under President Barack Obama, who renamed it to include bisexual and transgender in the name and celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.