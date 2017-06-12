Ohio State basketball introducing Chris Holtmann on Monday: Get to know the Buckeyes new coach
Ohio State basketball will officially introduce new coach Chris Holtmann at a news conference on Monday. Cleveland.com will have coverage of the conference beginning at 11 a.m. We've also been keeping you up to date over the weekend on the new hire, and the things that have transpired since it was announced on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|10 hr
|whooooooooooooooooo
|3
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|10 hr
|owv
|3
|Columbus to sue landlords on lead-paint hazards
|12 hr
|Reality Speaks
|3
|Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|Jun 9
|Las Cruces Retiree
|81
|Police search for man accused of trafficking To...
|Jun 9
|Reality Speaks
|3
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|Jun 8
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC