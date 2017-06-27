Ohio sheriff issues safety warning against MS-13 gang
Sheriff Charles Reader says in the alert sent Monday that members of the international criminal gang MS-13 are planning on coming into Pike County this weekend. Reader says the gang plans to spread of overdoses in the county and surrounding areas.
