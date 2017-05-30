Ohio Renewable-Energy Companies Strug...

Ohio Renewable-Energy Companies Struggle With Trump's Retreat From the Paris Deal

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Some Ohio businesses are dismayed by President Donald Trump's decision to back out of the global agreement to fight climate change. Green energy companies say the decision has tangible consequences that hurt their bottom line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo... 13 hr EMMETT TILL 6
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... Thu whooooo 4
BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax Jun 1 Lighton 1
News Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape May 31 Daren Meddock 1
News White House first discussed Bergdahl prisoner e... (Jun '14) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 95
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 7
News Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin... May 31 whooooo 5
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,300 • Total comments across all topics: 281,507,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC