Ohio Renewable-Energy Companies Struggle With Trump's Retreat From the Paris Deal
Some Ohio businesses are dismayed by President Donald Trump's decision to back out of the global agreement to fight climate change. Green energy companies say the decision has tangible consequences that hurt their bottom line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo...
|13 hr
|EMMETT TILL
|6
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Thu
|whooooo
|4
|BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax
|Jun 1
|Lighton
|1
|Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape
|May 31
|Daren Meddock
|1
|White House first discussed Bergdahl prisoner e... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|95
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|7
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|May 31
|whooooo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC