Ohio proposal could delay $60M repayment from online school
An Ohio lawmaker is proposing legislation that could help one of the nation's largest online charter schools delay repaying $60 million it was found to owe the state. The proposal introduced by Republican Rep. Bill Seitz, of Cincinnati, would apply to certain judgments in favor of the Department of Education and halt enforcement while they're under appeal if the other party posts bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|28 min
|Tax and spend
|6
|The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs
|Tue
|Allen
|1
|No more art, music and gym tests just to grade ...
|Jun 13
|Trump Is Your POTUS
|8
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|Jun 12
|whooooooooooooooooo
|3
|Columbus to sue landlords on lead-paint hazards
|Jun 12
|Reality Speaks
|3
|Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ...
|Jun 9
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|7
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|Jun 9
|Las Cruces Retiree
|81
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC