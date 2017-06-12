Ohio Pork Council in need of voluntee...

Ohio Pork Council in need of volunteers, paid cashiersThe 2017 Ohio...

The 2017 Ohio State Fair is around the corner and the Ohio Pork Council is still in need of volunteers, and paid cashiers. With educational booths in the Land and Living display, and the delicious pork stand in the Taste of Ohio Cafe, the council needs as many individuals to help as possible.

Chicago, IL

