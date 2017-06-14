Ohio police say Somali woman's beatin...

Ohio police say Somali woman's beating in brawl wasn't hate crime

The Plain Dealer

A Muslim group is asking police to investigate the beating of a Somali woman during a brawl last weekend as a hate crime, but investigators say there is no evidence to support the claim, reports say. Rahma Warsame, 45, and Samantha Morales, 31, both were injured after a fight erupted at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex, the Columbus Dispatch reports .

