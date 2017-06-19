Ohio officer's partner testifies fatal shooting unnecessary
The partner of a Cleveland police patrolman who is on trial for the fatal shooting of an unarmed burglary suspect has testified the shooting wasn't necessary. Cleveland.com reports patrolman Gregory King testified Wednesday in Cleveland Municipal Court that he didn't fear for his life when partner Alan Buford shot 18-year-old Brandon Jones once in the chest in March 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|Tue
|McDonald CON Drum...
|16
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Tue
|ftw
|3
|Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Reality Speaks
|195
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs
|Jun 18
|Campfire song
|2
|Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|Backroom healthcare
|148
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC