Ohio man wanted on charges of human trafficking, engaging in a...

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and members of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force are asking for the public's help in locating an Ohio man accused of trafficking a Columbus teenager and a Toledo-area teenager for sex. Micaiah Price, 26, of Reynoldsburg, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury last month on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

