Ohio man wanted on charges of human trafficking, engaging in a...
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and members of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force are asking for the public's help in locating an Ohio man accused of trafficking a Columbus teenager and a Toledo-area teenager for sex. Micaiah Price, 26, of Reynoldsburg, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury last month on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|5 hr
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|9
|Encouraging news on the opioid front: Phillip M...
|Tue
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|Tue
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ...
|Jun 5
|Big Johnson
|1
|BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax
|Jun 5
|every troll here ...
|2
|Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo...
|Jun 4
|Casket People
|7
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Jun 1
|whooooo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC