Ohio man wanted on charges of human t...

Ohio man wanted on charges of human trafficking, engaging in a...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and members of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force are asking for the public's help in locating an Ohio man accused of trafficking a Columbus teenager and a Toledo-area teenager for sex. Micaiah Price, 26, of Reynoldsburg, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury last month on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) 5 hr CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
News Encouraging news on the opioid front: Phillip M... Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... Tue Elise R Gingerich 1
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... Jun 5 Big Johnson 1
BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax Jun 5 every troll here ... 2
News Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo... Jun 4 Casket People 7
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... Jun 1 whooooo 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,206 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC