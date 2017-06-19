Ohio man sentenced to 20 years for wife's shooting
A suburban Cincinnati man who called 911 and reported he shot and killed his wife has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Jeffrey Hawkins had previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault following the death of his wife, Jo Ann.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|18 hr
|McDonald CON Drum...
|16
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Tue
|ftw
|3
|Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Reality Speaks
|195
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Sun
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs
|Sun
|Campfire song
|2
|Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|Backroom healthcare
|148
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC