Ohio man identified as suspect in kil...

Ohio man identified as suspect in killings of 5 in 2 cities

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier speaks to reporters in Canton, Ohio on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Maier said the same man, George Brinkman Jr., is the suspect in the killing of a mother and her two college-age daughters and a married couple in another city in northeastern Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No more art, music and gym tests just to grade ... 7 hr Trump Is Your POTUS 8
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 9 hr Spend it all oaf 5
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... Mon whooooooooooooooooo 3
News Columbus to sue landlords on lead-paint hazards Mon Reality Speaks 3
News Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 7
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... Jun 9 Las Cruces Retiree 81
News Police search for man accused of trafficking To... Jun 9 Reality Speaks 3
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC