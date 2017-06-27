Ohio lawmakers vote to freeze Medicaid expansion
Ohio's Republican-controlled legislature voted on Wednesday to freeze enrollment in the state's Medicaid healthcare insurance for the poor, setting the stage for a showdown with Republican Governor John Kasich, who favors expanding the program. The proposed Medicaid freeze, which would deny coverage to hundreds of thousands of Ohio residents who lack job-related health insurance and cannot afford to purchase their own, was adopted as part of a $65 billion two-year budget plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ...
|41 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|18
|Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method
|6 hr
|Reality Speaks
|2
|ECOT looks to legislators, TV ads and Ohio Supr...
|7 hr
|Big Johnson
|2
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|19 hr
|Reality Speaks
|38
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|20 hr
|ohiogoat
|2
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Tue
|Duke for Mayor
|14
|Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|10
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC