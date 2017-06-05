Ohio interior designer gets prison fo...

Ohio interior designer gets prison for tax evasion

A central Ohio interior designer has been sentenced to three months in federal prison for failing to claim $600,000 in income from a project authorities say included fraudulent invoices. The Columbus Dispatch reports a federal judge in Columbus considered 63-year Connie Christy's cancer diagnosis when sentencing the New Albany woman Wednesday.

