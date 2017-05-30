Ohio hospice patient gets heavy metal...

Ohio hospice patient gets heavy metal tribute performance

21 hrs ago

A southern Ohio hospice patient with advanced multiple sclerosis has had a heavy metal wish fulfilled after a tribute band staged a personal performance for him at the facility where he lives. The Chillicothe Gazette reports a band that pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne played a three-song set for 51-year-old Tim Ott at a Chillicothe assisted living facility on Saturday.

