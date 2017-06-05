Ohio drug overdose deaths in one coun...

Ohio drug overdose deaths in one county already top last year's total

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Last year, one Rust Belt county in southwestern Ohio saw 349 accidental deaths from opioid overdose - and things are getting worse. Bodies are arriving at a dizzying, unyielding pace to the coroner's office, showing the scale of the scourge that has hit Ohio harder than any other state in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... 20 hr Big Johnson 1
BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax Mon every troll here ... 2
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) Sun whoooooo 8
News Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo... Sun Casket People 7
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... Jun 1 whooooo 4
News Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape May 31 Daren Meddock 1
News White House first discussed Bergdahl prisoner e... (Jun '14) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 95
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,817 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC