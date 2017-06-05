Ohio drug overdose deaths in one county already top last year's total
Last year, one Rust Belt county in southwestern Ohio saw 349 accidental deaths from opioid overdose - and things are getting worse. Bodies are arriving at a dizzying, unyielding pace to the coroner's office, showing the scale of the scourge that has hit Ohio harder than any other state in the nation.
