Ohio deputies shoot, kill suspect firing at stopped train
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Deputies in Butler County shot and killed an armed suspect Tuesday after receiving reports of an active shooter on railroad tracks, reports say. "It is a tragic situation when life is lost," Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a news release, WLWT Channel 5 reports .
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|18 hr
|McDonald CON Drum...
|16
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Tue
|ftw
|3
|Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Reality Speaks
|195
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Sun
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs
|Sun
|Campfire song
|2
|Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|Backroom healthcare
|148
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
