Ohio Department of Transportation road work in the region
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here is what to expect in the days ahead from Ohio Department of Transportation road work and potential traffic disruptions in Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain and Medina counties: Now through Monday, July 3 at 4 p.m., crews will restrict State Route 2 westbound to one lane between the Main Avenue Bridge and Lake Avenue for pavement work. Outbound traffic delays are anticipated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|Jun 20
|McDonald CON Drum...
|16
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Jun 20
|ftw
|3
|Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Reality Speaks
|195
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs
|Jun 18
|Campfire song
|2
|Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|Backroom healthcare
|148
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC