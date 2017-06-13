Ohio couple charged with mailing, rec...

Ohio couple charged with mailing, receiving packages with...

An Ohio couple is facing drug charges after they received and mailed dozens of packages containing powerful opioid drugs, federal authorities said. James F. Halpin, 30, and Grace A. Bosworth, 38, both of Cincinnati, are charged with illegally importing and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl after they sold drugs to agents with Homeland Security on the dark web, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Ohio news release.

