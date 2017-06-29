Ohio councilman suggests letting repeat overdose victims die

Under a plan by a city council member in Ohio, people who dial 911 seeking help for someone who's overdosing on opioids may start hearing something new from dispatchers: "No." In response to the opioid epidemic that swept the nation - including the small city of Middletown, population 50,000 - Council member Dan Picard has floated an idea that has been called more of "a cry of frustration" than a legitimate solution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.