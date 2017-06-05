Ohio chief justice pursues study of judges' workloads

In this Aug. 25, 2016, file photo, Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor poses for a photograph during the Regional Judicial Opioid Initiative opening summit in Cincinnati. Records obtained by The Associated Press show O'Connor is pushing the state's judges associations for a study of judges' workloads at a time the number of cases on judges' dockets is declining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.