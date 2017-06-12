Ohio board to online charter school: ...

Ohio board to online charter school: Pay back disputed $60M

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, Celiah Aker, a ninth grader in her fifth year of enrollment in an online charter school named the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow or ECOT, works on her business and administrative services class at her desk in her home in Medina, Ohio. Members of Ohio's State Board of Education voted Monday, June 12, 2017, to seek repayment of $60 million in funding for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, one of the nation's largest online charter schools, in a dispute over how attendance is tracked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... 14 hr whooooooooooooooooo 3
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 15 hr owv 3
News Columbus to sue landlords on lead-paint hazards 16 hr Reality Speaks 3
News Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 7
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... Jun 9 Las Cruces Retiree 81
News Police search for man accused of trafficking To... Jun 9 Reality Speaks 3
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) Jun 8 CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,977 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC