Ohio Air National Guard drops wind tu...

Ohio Air National Guard drops wind turbine plans for Camp Perry; birding groups declare victory

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The Black Swamp Bird Observatory and American Bird Conservancy dropped a federal lawsuit Thursday after the Ohio Air National Guard announced it had no plans to build a wind turbine at Camp Perry near Lake Erie. The Black Swamp Bird Observatory and American Bird Conservancy dropped a federal lawsuit Thursday after the Ohio Air National Guard announced it had no plans to build a wind turbine at Camp Perry near Lake Erie.( WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Ohio Air National Guard said today that it disapproves of a plan to build a large wind turbine at Camp Perry, handing birding groups a decision they hailed as "a huge win for migratory birds."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) 6 hr Big Johnson 8
News Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ... 17 hr Just Think 37
News RPT-"Hammer, hammer, hammer": Canada lobbies U.... 19 hr Xstain Mullah Decree 1
News Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method Thu Reality Speaks 2
News ECOT looks to legislators, TV ads and Ohio Supr... Thu Big Johnson 2
News How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru... Wed Reality Speaks 38
News Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo... Wed ohiogoat 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC