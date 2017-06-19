Ohio 2 hour ago 11:44 a.m.Ohio Senate sets vote on $65B budget with Medicaid limits
Limits on health care coverage under Ohio's Medicaid expansion are among dozens of changes contained in a state budget bill headed for a vote of the full state Senate. An amendment added Tuesday would extend for a year the expansion that covers some 700,000 poor adult Ohioans.
