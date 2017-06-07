NAFTA changes have some in Ohio worriedMany Ohio farmers depend on...

NAFTA changes have some in Ohio worri...

NAFTA changes have some in Ohio worried

The Trump administration's hopes to revise a two-decade trade agreement with Mexico and Canada is prompting fears among some that acrimonious talks could spark a trade war that could threaten the lucrative export of soybeans and corns by Ohio's farmers. Although U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer last month assured lawmakers on Capitol Hill that the administration is committed to producing "substantive results" for American agriculture, the 1993 North American Free Trade Agreement and other trade pacts have led to a thriving Ohio farming export industry.

