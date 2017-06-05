Marietta preserves its past as Ohioa ...

Marietta preserves its past as Ohioa s oldest city

Marietta is the oldest city in the Buckeye State, founded in 1788 at a time when crossing the Ohio River from the east meant hacking through the wilderness on the other side and entering the frontier. Visitors nowadays will have an easier time traveling to Marietta, but they can still see the home of Rufus Putnam, a Revolutionary War general and friend of George Washington's who was one of the town founders.

