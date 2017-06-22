Man Sentenced To Death Penalty In Girlfrienda s Ohio Slaying
An Illinois man convicted of abducting his estranged girlfriend from Kentucky and killing her along an Ohio interstate has been sentenced to receive the death penalty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta
|Tue
|McDonald CON Drum...
|16
|Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside
|Jun 20
|ftw
|3
|Kasich wants rail funds used other ways (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Reality Speaks
|195
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|The Men Who Take 'Women's' Jobs
|Jun 18
|Campfire song
|2
|Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13)
|Jun 18
|Backroom healthcare
|148
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC