Man in custody in connection with deaths of Ohio mother, daughters linked to couplea s double murder

A man taken into custody in Ohio Tuesday morning as a person of interest in the mysterious deaths of a woman and her two daughters has been linked to the murders of another couple, officials said Tuesday. George Brinkman, 45, is the person of interest in connection with the deaths of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 18-year-old Kylie Pifer and 21-year-old Taylor Pifer, whose bodies were found this weekend in a bedroom at their home in North Royalton, Ohio, about 18 miles outside Cleveland, according to the North Royalton Police Department.

