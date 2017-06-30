Man charged with killing 5 people enters not-guilty pleas
This undated file photo provided by North Royalton Police Department shows George Brinkman Jr. Brinkman, charged with killing five people in Ohio, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the deaths of three of them, a mother and her two college-age daughters. A judge ordered Brinkman held without bond after he pleaded not guilty Friday, June 30, 2017, in the deaths of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How often should we keep reviving overdosed dru...
|1 hr
|Faguely1
|39
|Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ...
|13 hr
|huntcoyotes
|38
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|21 hr
|Big Johnson
|8
|RPT-"Hammer, hammer, hammer": Canada lobbies U....
|Thu
|Xstain Mullah Decree
|1
|Ohio Senate bill would curtail abortion method
|Thu
|Reality Speaks
|2
|ECOT looks to legislators, TV ads and Ohio Supr...
|Thu
|Big Johnson
|2
|Solar plant to provide 80 percent of Ohio schoo...
|Wed
|ohiogoat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC