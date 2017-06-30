Man charged with killing 5 people enters not-guilty pleas

This undated file photo provided by North Royalton Police Department shows George Brinkman Jr. Brinkman, charged with killing five people in Ohio, has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the deaths of three of them, a mother and her two college-age daughters. A judge ordered Brinkman held without bond after he pleaded not guilty Friday, June 30, 2017, in the deaths of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer.

