Major Ohio insurer is pulling out of ...

Major Ohio insurer is pulling out of Obamacare market for 2018

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

One of Ohio's major health insurers, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will not sell policies to individuals and families in the Obamacare marketplace next year. The company cited a shrinking market for Affordable Care Act-related insurance and too much uncertainty in the federal regulatory environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Encouraging news on the opioid front: Phillip M... 6 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... 12 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
News Columbus region post best job gains among Ohio ... Mon Big Johnson 1
BBC/ The Moon Landing Hoax Mon every troll here ... 2
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) Sun whoooooo 8
News Boehner: Trump's term 'disaster,' aside from fo... Jun 4 Casket People 7
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... Jun 1 whooooo 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,604 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC