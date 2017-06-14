Major Ohio insurer is pulling out of Obamacare market for 2018
One of Ohio's major health insurers, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will not sell policies to individuals and families in the Obamacare marketplace next year. The company cited a shrinking market for Affordable Care Act-related insurance and too much uncertainty in the federal regulatory environment.
