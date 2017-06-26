Louisville families prepare for funerals after deadly crash in Ohio
Three people from Louisville were killed and a young woman from New Albany was hospitalized when their vehicle crashed into a semi head-on. The crash happened on U.S. 6 in Madison Township, Ohio on Friday, as the four were on their way to Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky.
