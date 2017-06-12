Lawmakers deciding future of Ohio's lead laws hear debate over state versus local control
Lawmakers soon to decide the future of Ohio's lead poisoning laws heard from dozens last week who all agreed children should be safe from the brain damaging toxin. The Senate is currently considering the future of an amendment to the pending budget added in May by Rep. Derek Merrin, a real estate investor who represents parts of Lucas and Fulton counties.
