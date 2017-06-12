Lawmakers deciding future of Ohio's l...

Lawmakers deciding future of Ohio's lead laws hear debate over state versus local control

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Lawmakers soon to decide the future of Ohio's lead poisoning laws heard from dozens last week who all agreed children should be safe from the brain damaging toxin. The Senate is currently considering the future of an amendment to the pending budget added in May by Rep. Derek Merrin, a real estate investor who represents parts of Lucas and Fulton counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio... 5 hr whooooooooooooooooo 3
News Van Wert lawyer challenging Latta 5 hr owv 3
News Columbus to sue landlords on lead-paint hazards 7 hr Reality Speaks 3
News Jerry Springer considering a run for Congress? ... Jun 9 Gov Corbutt of th... 7
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... Jun 9 Las Cruces Retiree 81
News Police search for man accused of trafficking To... Jun 9 Reality Speaks 3
News Bill Clinton, Springsteen rally for Obama (Oct '12) Jun 8 CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS 9
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,676 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC