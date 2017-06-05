Landscaping company, owner in Ohio ch...

Landscaping company, owner in Ohio charged with fraud

14 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

A federal grand jury has charged an Ohio landscaping company, its owner and another company official with allegedly defrauding the city of Cincinnati and other public entities through fraudulent small business and minority contracts. Federal authorities announced the charges Friday against Evans Landscaping Inc. in suburban Cincinnati, owner Doug Evans and vice president of operations Jim Bailey.

