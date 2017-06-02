Kasich Gets Free Trip To Japan While ...

Kasich Gets Free Trip To Japan While Ohio Continues To Struggle

Back here in Ohio, gale force winds are blowing against the governor over his tepid efforts to tackle Ohio's opioid crisis. Kasich might find it informative to compare and contrast his struggling Ohio, now on the verge of another recession as tax revenues fail each month to keep pace with his own administration's budget estimates, with his rosy but fake news narrative of a state doing well after years of cutting income taxes by billions and withholding billions more in local funds meant for local governments and schools who are now hobbled in performance and employment all so Gov. Kasich can boast of a well-funded "rainy day" emergency fund.

Chicago, IL

